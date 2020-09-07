Auto stocks edge higher after govt says scrappage policy may be out by September-end

Auto stocks were trading flat to positive on September 7, a day after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that a vehicle-scrappage policy was in its final stages of approval and could even be rolled out by month-end.

Tata Motors was trading a percent higher in the morning trade after Tata Sons acquired 53,02,681 shares. Tata Sons acquired shares in Tata Motors DVR 'A' Ordinary representing 1.04 percent of its total paid-up equity at an average price Rs 56.02 per share aggregating to Rs 29.71 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The other stocks were in the green included Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor Company, which also gained over a percent each.

However, stocks including Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra were trading in the red.

Tata Motors was one of the most active stocks on NSE with 9,55,65,047 shares being traded followed by Ashok Leyland, where 6,89,24,946 shares were being traded.

The vehicle scrappage policy aims to provide customers incentives to exchange old vehicles, which in turn will be used in recycling clusters – ultimately cutting costs of raw materials. It is also expected to boost demand for new vehicles in a COVID-hit economy.

Saying that the policy would allow India to become an automotive manufacturing hub over the next five years, Gadkari asked industry stakeholders to reduce dependence on imports. He added that the Centre was looking to increase duties on certain imported parts.

Facing one of its worst slumps even before the viral outbreak, the automotive industry has requested the government to put on hold the next generation emission norms that kick in from 2022.