 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Auto sector negotiates December hurdles, gears up for fast lane in Q4

Gaurav Sharma
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

Seasonally, Q4 is a strong quarter for the sector. PV and M&HCV segments to maintain their strong performance while the improving farm sector will aid pickup in tractors and farm implements. Two-wheeler demand to improve due to upcoming marriage and festive season

The Indian auto sector went on a low gear in December across most segments both on a yearly as well as on a sequential basis. Data from VAHAN portal shows that the new vehicle registrations fell back to the pre-festive period levels that were achieved in the July-September period.

One of the major reasons for the tepid growth was the high base of December 2021, which showed marked improvement on the back of pent-up demand after the pandemic. Therefore, the two-wheeler (2W) segment reported muted growth in the domestic markets.

Even the exports markets have been showing depressing trends over the past few months and which continued in December too. Exports have been severely impacted due to a fall in local currencies amid rise in the US dollar.

The demand for passenger vehicles (PV) also skidded in the last month of the year due to seasonality (people tend to wait for the year of manufacturing to change). The segment was also impacted to a certain extent due to semi-conductor shortage which impacted the production of some models and also due to the production shutdowns because of bi-annual maintenance.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), however, presented a silver lining with resilient performance on a sequential basis, aided by strong underlying parameters. Seasonally, Q4 is the strongest quarter for commercial vehicle sales. The growth in sales of light commercial vehicles, however, was lower due to high base.

Tractors segment has been reporting unstable growth over the past few months. In the month of December, tractor retails remained stable in a narrow band with monthly and seasonal volatility being in line with expert’s expectations at the wholesale level.