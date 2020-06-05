App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto index gains, Tata Motors leads with 8% jump in share price

Tata Motors was one of the most active stocks on NSE, with 10,44,76,784 shares being traded in the afternoon.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Indian shares were trading in the green in the afternoon, with the Sensex up 183.75 points or 0.54 percent, at 34164.45, and the Nifty rising 77.80 points, or 0.78 percent, to 10106.90.

The Nifty Auto added a percent led by Tata Motors, which jumped almost 9 percent. It was also the top gainer in the afternoon session. The other gainers included Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Bosch, Maruti Suzuki and Motherson Sumi Systems.

The share price of Tata Motors, which has jumped over 23 percent in the last five days, and quoting at Rs 107.10, up Rs 8.60, or 8.73 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 108.35 and an intraday low of Rs 99.60.

The scrip was also one of the most active stocks on NSE, with 10,44,76,784 shares being traded at 1244 hours. It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.27 times.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Tata Motors has been showing growth in net profit with an increasing profit margin (QoQ). The company has been able to generate net cash with improving net cash flow for the last two years.

Moneycontrol rating of the stock is bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 01:23 pm

