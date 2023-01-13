 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo: Tata Motors looks to play across fuel segments

Asha Menon
Jan 13, 2023

At the expo, Tata Motors also unveiled the first hydrogen-cell-fueled truck concept Prima E5.5. It was among the many new concept vehicles, which use alternative fuel and operate in the CV segment, from the company.

Tata Motors' concept car Avinya is the company's first born-electric car. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors’ born-electric concept car Avinya made its AutoExpo debut on January 12.

At the expo, being held at New Delhi and Gurgaon and running till 18, Tata Motors (TML) is among the auto majors that have made their electrification ambitions and green mobility clear. Besides Avinya, TML also showcased the electric versions of Tiago, Harrier and Sierra. TML is the market leader in electric passenger car segment with over 80 percent market share.

The market didn’t respond with much enthusiasm to the displays. TML largely traded flat, ending the debut day at around 1.5% lower than previous day’s close. The stock was trading at Rs 410 at around 10 am on January 13.

At the expo, the auto major also unveiled the first hydrogen-cell-fueled truck concept Prima E5.5. It was among the many new concept vehicles, which use alternative fuel and operate in the CV segment, from the company. The others included ones that run on battery electric (fully electric) and natural-gas, and ones that are fuel agnostic.

“Tata Motors would likely to play across the fuel segments given it has introduced products in hydrogen fuel cell, CNG, petrol and BEV segments. The company has lined up series of new launches in the EV segment, where it aims to dominate the market and where the competition is intensifying,” said Piyush Parag, Deputy Vice President Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.