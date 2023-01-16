 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Auto Expo 2023 | Tata Motors, Maruti adapting to evolving consumer demand: Jefferies

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

The push into green automation was visible in PVs and CVs, according to the brokerage's analysts

At the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki unveiled its SUV ambitions with a few models including the five-door Jimny.

Tata Motors displayed a strong focus on electric vehicles (EV) and Maruti Suzuki seemed to be transforming itself to meet new consumer aspirations, according to a report by Jefferies.

There was a visible shift towards green fuels, in passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs) “with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) developing powertrains not only for BEVs, but also for hydrogen and CNG, and ethanol blending”, noted the brokerage’s analysts, in their report on the takeaways from the Auto Expo. The expo is being held at New Delhi and Greater Noida till January 18.

Also read: The latest news in markets and analysis here

In commercial vehicles, trucks that are fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and that run on H2 ICE (with a modified ICE engine and uses hydrogen as fuel) were on display. “While FCEV is an environmentally cleaner solution, H2 ICE is more economical and could pave the way for a big reduction in emissions in CVs as per the OEMs,” wrote the analysts.

In passenger vehicles, the analysts noted Tata Motors’ plans to increase the share of EVs’ in total volumes to half by 2030 and Maruti’s “strategic shift to address rising consumer aspirations”. The brokerage’s top auto picks are TVS Motor (TVSL), Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), Tata Motors (TTMT) and Eicher Motors (EIM).

Growing from 10 percent to 50percent 