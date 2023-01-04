English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Aurobindo Pharma trades in red despite FDA nod to Eugia Pharma injection

    Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azacitidine for Injection, 100 mg single-dose vial.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 04, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
    Aurobindo Pharma

    Aurobindo Pharma

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Aurobindo Pharma was trading marginally in the red on January 4 amid weak market conditions. At 12:01 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 440.20, down Re 1, or 0.23 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 445.00 and an intraday low of Rs 440.10.

    In a BSE filing, the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azacitidine for Injection, 100 mg single-dose vial.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Azacitidine for Injection, 100 mg single-dose vial, to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Vidaza for Injection, 100 mg Single-Dose Vial, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The product is expected to be launched by this month. The approved product has an estimated market size of around USD 46 million for the twelve months ending November 2022, according to IQVIA, Aurobindo Pharma added.

    "This is the 153rd ANDA (including 10 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products," the firm added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Jan 4, 2023 01:21 pm