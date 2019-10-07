Aurobindo Pharma tanks 19%, touches 5-year low

Aurobindo Pharma plunged 19.16 percent to end at a five-year low of Rs 458.50 on BSE on October 7 after reports that the company had received USFDA's adverse observation for its unit-7.

CNBC TV18 reported that the company's unit-7 was inspected from September 19-27 by the US Food and Drug Administration. The American drug regulator issued seven observations, which included failure to thoroughly review any unexplained discrepancy.

Failure to thoroughly review the failure of a batch or any components, no written procedures for the production and process controls were the other observations made by USFDA.

The drug regulator also highlighted that the control procedures were not established, while lab records didn't include complete data derived from all tests.

Responsibilities and procedures applicable to quality control were not fully followed, equipment and utensils were not cleaned at appropriate intervals, USFDA said.

