App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma sheds 4% as SEBI fines promoter, related entities for insider trading

The regulator conducted an investigation into the trading in the scrip of the company during the period from July 2008 to March 2009 to ascertain the regulatory violation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma declined 4 percent intraday on September 24 after SEBI imposed a penalty on the company's promoter and other connected entities for violating insider trading norms.

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday imposed a total penalty of over Rs 22 crore on Aurobindo Pharma, its promoter PV Ramprasad Reddy, his wife P Suneela Rani and other connected entities for violating insider trading norms.

The regulator conducted an investigation into the trading in the scrip of the company during the period from July 2008 to March 2009 to ascertain the regulatory violation.

Close

The probe found that the promoter entities traded in the scrip of APL based on unpublished price sensitive information or UPSI pertaining to the company's Licensing and Supply Agreements with Pfizer Inc and made "unlawful gains".

related news

The promoter and other entities purchased shares while in possession of the UPSI pertaining to APL, and made unlawful gains from having purchased shares of APL at a lower price before the publication of the UPSI on March 3, 2009, and thereby violating insider trading rules.

SEBI slapped a fine of Rs 2 crore on Aurobindo Pharma, Rs 7.5 crore on Top Class Capital Markets, Rs 6 crore on Trident Chemphar, Rs 5 crore on Ramprasad Reddy; Rs 2 crore on Rani and Rs 10 lakh each on Kambam P Reddy and Veritaz Health Care.

At 1012 hrs, Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 609, down Rs 4.80, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 10:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.