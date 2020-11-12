Aurobindo Pharma shares up 4% after Q2 PAT rises 26% YoY

Aurobindo Pharma share price was up 4 percent in the morning session on November 12 after the company declared its September quarter results.

The pharma company on November 11 reported a 26 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit for the quarter ended September 2020, driven by a better-than-expected performance in revenue and operating level.

Consolidated profit increased to Rs 805.6 crore during the quarter, from Rs 639.5 crore in the same period last year, meeting analysts' expectations.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 15.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,483.3 crore with the US formulation business showing a 12.5 percent growth YoY at Rs 3,189.8 crore in Q2.

The stock was trading at Rs 843.40, up Rs 32.35, or 3.99 percent at 09:31 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 849.00 and an intraday low of Rs 801.35.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 22.7 percent to Rs 1,432.8 crore and margin expanded 130 bps YoY to 22.1 percent in Q2FY21.

The bottom line was in line with analysts' estimates, while other parameters were ahead of expectations. Profit was estimated at Rs 804 crore on revenue of Rs 6,162 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 1,314 crore with margin at 21.3 percent for the quarter, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

"We continue to perform well across all our key geographies and segments to report a consistent set of earnings. We are happy to state that we have completed phase I clinical trials for our first biosimilar and started trials for three more products," the company's managing director N Govindarajan said.