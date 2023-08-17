Aurobindo Pharma shares surge on plans to launch HIV tablet

A dose of pLAD is considered as a priority option by the World Health Organisation for children living under HIV and its generic approval will help to supply affordable HIV medicines in low-to-middle income countries.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma opened flat and was trading at Rs 872.65 around 9.31am on August 17 after the drug maker said it will launch a tablet to treat HIV in low-to-middle income countries.

Aurobindo Pharma will introduce the tablet under a voluntary licence from Viv Healthcare. The medicine, pLAD, will be a combination of abacavir, dolutegravir, and lamivudine, the company said in an exchange filing on August 16. This combination helps reduce the amount of virus in the body, boosts the immune system, and slows down the progression of HIV to AIDS.

The pLAD will used for the treatment of children living with HIV weighing 6kg to 25kg and aged at least three months.

A dose of pLAD is considered as a priority option by the World Health Organisation for children living under HIV and its generic approval will help to supply affordable HIV medicines in low-to-middle income countries. Aurobindo Pharma plans to sell pLAD in 123 countries, including India.

“We are extremely glad that with this approval, more than a million children could benefit from this product, helping to increase the treatment coverage of children in 123 countries,” said K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.

Aurobindo Pharma on August 16 received the USFDA approval for Icatibant injection. The injection is used to treat hereditary angioedema, a genetic disorder that causes swelling in various parts of the body, including the skin, airways, and digestive tract.

Aurobindo Pharma headquartered in Hyderabad manufactures a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.

