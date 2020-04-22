Aurobindo Pharma shares jump 3% after Credit Suisse upgrade, raises target to Rs 665/sh

Q. The Drug controller general of India has allowed restricted use of Kaletra the combination of medications lopinavir and ritonavir, for treating those affected by novel coronavirus after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sought an emergency approval for the same. Use of Kaletra was allowed based on the fact that previous studies suggested Kaletra, as effective in preventing SARS from maturing and replicating. It has already achieved good results in China and Japan in curing Coronavirus. What was Lopinavir and Ritonavir originally used for?

Share price of Aurobindo Pharma jumped over 3 percent intraday on April 22 after global research firm Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform and has raised target to Rs 665 from Rs 345 per share.

The research firm is of the view that approvals for the pharma company should come now with a total of 15 approvals seen in FY21. The firm has also increased FY21 EPS estimates by 13 percent and FY22 EPS estimates by 14 percent, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

Credit Suisse is of the view that progress on net debt reduction has been good so far but is concerned on low growth outlook with earnings growth seen in single digits.

The stock price surged 126 percent in the last one month and was quoting at Rs 665.35, up Rs 20.90, or 3.24 percent at 10:25 hours.

The US Food and Drug Administration has determined the inspection classification of the company's general injectable formulation facility at Pashamylaram in Hyderabad as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"US business is being driven by new approvals from a large pending pipeline coupled with a diversified product portfolio. With Sandoz deal called off, debt concerns have receded and earnings growth can sustain in high single digit over FY20-22. Key reason for our optimism on the stock is the beaten down valuation at ~9x FY22 PE which is at a large discount to peers even adjusting for the lack of domestic business," said Bhavesh Gandhi, Lead Analyst, Institutional Equities, YES Securities.

Aurobindo Pharma also got the final approval from the US drug regulator to manufacture and market Fluoxetine Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg. Fluoxetine tablets are generic version of Eli Lilly’s Prozac® tablets, the company added.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.