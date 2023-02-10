Aurobindo Pharma shares gain even as Q3 profit sinks; board declares 300% dividend

Aurobindo Pharma share price gained over 3 percent in the morning session on February 10, a day after the company declared its December quarter earnings.

Aurobindo Pharma on February 9 said its consolidated net profit declined by 19 percent to Rs 491 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 604 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,407 crore as against Rs 6,002 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a statement.

Aurobindo Pharma declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for shares of Re 1 each. The interim dividend will be paid on or before March 3 with the record date being February 17, the company said.

Moneycontrol News