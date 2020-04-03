App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma share price gains 4% despite calling off deal with Sandoz

Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and has slashed target from Rs 450 to Rs 345 per share as USFDA approvals may remain weak.

The share price of Aurobindo Pharma gained almost 5 percent intraday on March 3 after the company said on April 2, the USD 900 million deal to acquire Sandoz Inc's US-based generic oral solids and dermatology businesses has been mutually called-off.

Holzkirchen-based Sandoz is a leading player in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and a division of Swiss drug major Novartis.

"This decision was taken as approval from the US Federal Trade Commission for the transaction was not obtained within anticipated timelines," Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Close

The acquisition was to be made through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.

related news

The deal was expected to close in 2019 following the completion of customary closing conditions, including US Federal Trade Commission clearances. Repeated delays, however, led to it being mutually terminated.

Global research firm Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and has slashed target from Rs 450 to Rs 345 per share as USFDA approvals may remain weak. Growth in the absence of Sandoz acquisition is likely to be weak.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.82 times and was trading with volumes of 471,071 shares, compared to its five day average of 142,930 shares, an increase of 229.58 percent.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks

