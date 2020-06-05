App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma share price gains 2% after CLSA raises target price

CLSA increased FY21-22 EPS estimates by 8-10%.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aurobindo Pharma share price gained nearly 2 percent in early trade on June 5 after CLSA raised the target price.

The broking house maintained buy rating and raised target to Rs 920 from Rs 790 per share.

The company posted strong all-around performance as the results were well ahead of our estimates. The volume share gains in US & stocking benefit in EU drove the margin, said CLSA.

The company is aiming to be debt-free by FY22-end, while new launch momentum in US & EU should remain strong.

The company's consolidated net profit after JV share and minority interest was up by 45.2 percent to Rs 849.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, against Rs 585.4 crore during the same quarter in FY19.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 16.4 percent to Rs 6,158.4 crore during the quarter under discussion against Rs 5292.2 crore in the last quarter of FY 19.

At 09:22 hrs, Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 771.60, up Rs 12.45, or 1.64 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks

