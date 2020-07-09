Aurobindo Pharma share price at 52-week high on US FDA nod to blood pressure drug

Aurobindo Pharma share price gained over 3 percent in the morning trade on July 9 after the US drug regulator gave its nod to the company's blood pressure drug, Verapamil Hydrochloride.

The stock, which has surged 86 percent in the last three months, was trading at Rs 817.50, up Rs 15.55, or 1.94 percent at 0948 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 821.90.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Aurobindo Pharma has a low debt with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding. The company has been increasing revenue for the past four quarters.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

