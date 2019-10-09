Aurobindo Pharma receives 7 observations from USFDA; share up 5%

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma added nearly 5 percent in early trade on October 9 even after the company received seven observations from USFDA.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded inspection of the manufacturing facility with 7 observations.

USFDA conducted a cGMP inspection at the company's unit 7 manufacturing facility from September 19-27, 2019.

The company believes that none of the observations are related to data integrity and is confident of addressing these issues within the stipulated timeline.

At 0919 hrs, Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 476.65, up Rs 18.15, or 3.96 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 838 and its 52-week low of Rs 450 on 30 April 2019 and 7 October 2019, respectively.