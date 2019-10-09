App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 09:31 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma receives 7 observations from USFDA; share up 5%

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded inspection of the manufacturing facility with 7 observations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma added nearly 5 percent in early trade on October 9 even after the company received seven observations from USFDA.

USFDA conducted a cGMP inspection at the company's unit 7 manufacturing facility from September 19-27, 2019.

Close

The company believes that none of the observations are related to data integrity and is confident of addressing these issues within the stipulated timeline.

At 0919 hrs, Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 476.65, up Rs 18.15, or 3.96 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 838 and its 52-week low of Rs 450 on 30 April 2019 and 7 October 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.12 percent below its 52-week high and 5.92 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 09:31 am

