Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma gains 4% as Co to acquire dermatology & oral solids biz of Sandoz

Moneycontrol News
Merck | Year to date change : 94% (Image: Reuters)
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose more than 4 percent intraday Thursday as company to acquire commercial operations and three manufacturing facilities from Sandoz Inc.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., USA, has entered into an agreement to acquire commercial operations and three manufacturing facilities in USA from Sandoz Inc., USA, a Novartis Division.

The acquisition includes, in-line portfolio of dermatology and oral solids, authorised generics and in-licensing products and branded dermatology products.

It also includes 3 manufacturing facilities at Hicksville - NY (Derma), Melville - NY(Derma) and Wilson- NC (OSD) and 100 percent shareholding in Eon Labs Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sandoz.

The said acquisition will not fall within the related party transaction.

Closing of the transaction is subject to clearance from USFTC (United States Federal Trade Commission) and it is expected complete during calendar year 2019.

This US acquisition is in line with Aurobindo's strategy to strengthen and grow its global business and to expand and enhance its product portfolio offerings in key therapeutic areas.

At 09:50 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 724.90, up Rs 28.80, or 4.14 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 09:51 am

