App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 12, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma falls 2% after USFDA finds female mosquito in unit 4

US Food and Drug Administration officials found a 'large female mosquito' in a facility of Aurobindo Pharma during inspection, which, according to them, was not 'free of infestation by rodents and other insects'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma shares fell nearly 2 percent on Monday after a media report disclosed disturbing details from the inspection of unit 4 by the US health regulator.

US Food and Drug Administration officials found a 'large female mosquito' in a facility of Aurobindo Pharma during inspection, which, according to them, was not 'free of infestation by rodents and other insects'.

The US FDA had issued nine observations after inspection of the drug maker's Unit 4 formulation facility during February 12-20.

"Building used in the manufacturing, processing, packing or holding of drug products are not free from infestation by rodents, birds insects and other vermin," the USFDA said.

related news

None of the observations are related to data integrity or are repetitive in nature, Aurobindo Pharma had earlier informed the bourses without providing details of the observations.

"We are in the midst of providing a comprehensive response to the observations and would be replying to the FDA within 15 working days from the date of closure (20 February) of audit," the city-based drug maker had said.

The FDA also observed that employees engaged in the manufacture, process, packing and holding of drug products lack the training required to perform their assigned functions.

"Appropriate controls are not exercised over computers or related systems to assure that changes in the master production and control records or other records are instituted only by authorised personnel," the FDA observed.

Equipment and utensils are not cleaned and maintained and sanitised at appropriate intervals to prevent contamination that would alter the safety, identity, strength, quality and purity of the drug products, it further said.

Equipment used in the manufacture, processing, packing or holding of drug products is 'not of appropriate' design to facilitate operations for its intended design, the FDA said in the report.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks #USFDA

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC