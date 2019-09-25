Aurobindo Pharma declines 2% after SEBI passes adjudication order

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma declined more than 2 percent intraday on September 25 after the market regulator passed an adjudication order against the company and its promoters.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India imposed a penalty of Rs 13.10 crore on promoters PV Ramprasad Reddy, P Suneela Rani, Kambam Prasad Reddy and Trident Chemphar, while the drug maker was fined Rs 2 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 838 on April 30, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 537 on August 5, 2019.

It is trading 27.92 percent below its 52-week high and 12.48 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 27.91 per share (June, 2019). The stock's price-to-earnings ratio was 21.64. The latest book value of the company is Rs 193.72 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 3.12. The dividend yield of the company was 0.41 percent.