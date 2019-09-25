App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma declines 2% after SEBI passes adjudication order

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 838 and 52-week low Rs 537 on 30 April, 2019 and 05 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma declined more than 2 percent intraday on September 25 after the market regulator passed an adjudication order against the company and its promoters.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India imposed a penalty of Rs 13.10 crore on promoters PV Ramprasad Reddy, P Suneela Rani, Kambam Prasad Reddy and Trident Chemphar, while the drug maker was fined Rs 2 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 838 on April 30, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 537 on August 5, 2019.

It is trading 27.92 percent below its 52-week high and 12.48 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 27.91 per share (June, 2019). The stock's price-to-earnings ratio was 21.64. The latest book value of the company is Rs 193.72 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 3.12. The dividend yield of the company was 0.41 percent.

At 1133 hurs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 605.00, down Rs 13.85, or 2.24 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 11:47 am

