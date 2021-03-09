Aurionpro Solutions shares zoom 16% on partnering with Future-Tech for data centre design, consultancy projects

Aurionpro Solutions Q4 | Profit at Rs 6.42 cr versus Rs 11.03 cr, revenue at Rs 103.07 cr versus Rs 153.3 cr YoY. (Image: Aurionpro)

Aurionpro Solutions share price surged over 16 percent intraday on March 9 after the company entered into partnership with Future-Tech, UK for data centre design and consultancy projects.

Aurionpro announced the signing of the strategic partnership with Future-Tech, UK for data centre design and consultancy projects in India and South Asia. It has also signed up with one of the customers and is providing consultancy and assistance for rolling out of 100 MW Data Centres within next few years, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Future-Tech, headquartered in Wokingham, England will bring further specialisation, engineering excellence and direct industry knowledge to our established and expanding team within India and South Asia. Future-tech has been engaged in providing more than 3GW of data centre capacity. These engagements have been varied and include master planning, concept, developed and detailed design, peer review, cost analysis, technical and commercial due diligence, technology analysis, optimisation, post outage forensic engineering, co-location selection and operational consulting and supervision," the company added.

The stock was trading at Rs 97.90, up Rs 14.15, or 16.90 percent at 10:07 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 99 and an intraday low of Rs 82. The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 6.76 times and was trading with volumes of 43,333 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,245 shares, an increase of 593.88 percent.

"Aurionpro has ventured into this business at a right time as the Indian Data Centre market is likely to reach USD 4 billion. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitisation and as the world is gearing up for the 5G technology, the requirement for world-class Data Centres will increase multi-fold. Aurionpro, with its capacity, experience and best resources is poised to tap the immense opportunities in this space. Our tie-up with Future-Tech is strategic to ensure we together bring best global practices to the region," said Bhaskar Bhatacharya, EVP Enterprise Business.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has low debt. The stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

