AurionPro Solutions share price hits 5% upper circuit on order from Singapore bank

AurionPro Solutions share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on BSE on September 14 after the company bagged an order from the largest bank in Singapore, having operations in Southeast Asia.

Integro Technologies Pte Limited, a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, has been awarded the project for the implementation of Smart Lender product version 4 by the bank to be executed across its subsidiaries and branches, the company said in an exchange filing.

"This project will be implemented by February 2022 and is valued more than SGD 5.5 million," the company added.

The stock price was trading at Rs 62.40, up Rs 2.95, or 4.96 percent, hitting an upper circuit of Rs. 62.40 per share. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 62.40. There were pending buy orders of 1,962 shares, with no sellers available.