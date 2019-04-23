Aurionpro Solutions rises 5% on order wins worth Rs 18 crore

Share price of Aurionpro Solutions rose 5.5 percent intraday Tuesday after company won an order from a leading public sector bank in India.

The company in its press release said that it has won an order from a leading public sector bank in India for setting up of self-servicing KIOSKS at various locations across India.

The company shall supply, install and maintain self-servicing KIOSKS at more than 500 branches of the bank across India.

The order is valued at about Rs 18 crore. The installation and implementation will be completed upto September 2019, followed by the maintenance and support.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 249 and 52-week low Rs 107.05 on 23 April, 2018 and 11 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.16 percent below its 52-week high and 41.52 percent above its 52-week low.

At 12:06 hrs aurionPro Solutions was quoting at Rs 151.50, up Rs 4.85, or 3.31 percent on the BSE.

