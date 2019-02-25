Aurionpro Solutions gains 3% as subsidiaries bag prestigious projects

Share price of Aurionpro Solutions added 3.3 percent intraday Monday after company bagged projects in Singapore & Thailand.

The company's subsidiaries in Singapore & Thailand, has won two prestigious projects in the banking fintech space. Both the order wins are pertaining to the iCashpro+; transaction banking product of the company.

Aurionpro Solutions Pte, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, has been awarded a contract by Ahlibank S.A.0.G., Oman to develop and implement a B2B portal which will cater to the diverse banking requirements of its corporate customers.

Another subsidiary, Integro Technologies Co has been awarded a contract, to provide the licenses and implementation of Aurionpro's financial e-supply chain software solution to enable TMB Bank, Thailand to facilitate the financial activities between the customers of the bank.

Shekhar Mullatti, EVP, Head- Banking, AurionPro Solutions said, "We are delighted to be the chosen partner for two leading banks in Middle East Asia & ASEAN to deliver 828 solution for its corporate customers. Our new digitized iCashpro+ version is a 'State of the Art', designed for banks to offer customer centric and innovative services to their Corporate & SME segments."

"We are confident that our new version iCashPro+ will accelerate the digital journey of our customers & will further consolidate our leadership position in Asia," he added.

At 10:36 hrs Aurionpro Solutions was quoting at Rs 114.75, up Rs 3.75, or 3.38 percent on the BSE.