AurionPro Solutions gains 10% as company considers buyback

Shares of AurionPro Solutions added more than 10 percent intraday on March 19 after the company board said it is going to consider buyback of equity shares.

However, the stock price came down later.

The company in its exchange filing said the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on March 25 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company and matters related/incidental thereto and any other matter as the board of the directors may decide during the course of the meeting.

The trading window for dealing in the shares of the company for promoters/promoter group/directors/key managerial personnel/designated employees/connected persons of the company shall be closed from March 19 to March 27 (both days inclusive), the company added.

At 0949 hours, AurionPro Solutions was quoting at Rs 142, up Rs 6.20, or 4.57 percent on the BSE.