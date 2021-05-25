AurionPro Solutions forays into Egyptian market; share price locked at 10% circuit

live bse live

AurionPro Solutions share price locked at 10 percent upper circuit on May 25 after the company's subsidiary announced entry into Egypt.

There were pending buy orders of 58,539 shares, with no sellers available.

SC Soft Pte. Ltd., an Aurionpro subsidiary, announced its foray into Egypt as it has been selected by E-Finance led consortium to supply portable ticket validators for the Egyptian National Railway Project, as per the press release.

SC Soft Pte. Ltd. is amongst the key partners of E-Finance in this project.

SC Soft’s modern state of the art AFC systems support all fare media and payment methods including closed loop systems (smart cards), open loop systems and payments (contactless EMV) and mobile apps for payments, top ups and ticketing.

“We are pleased to announce this win as this marks our foray into the Egyptian market and will further consolidate our leadership position in AFC market,” said Sanjay Bali, CEO SC Soft.

At 12:26 hrs, aurionPro Solutions was quoting at Rs 156.55, up Rs 14.20, or 9.98 percent on the BSE.