HomeNewsBusinessStocks

AU Small Finance Bank -- Why this stock can’t be missed

Madhuchanda Dey   •

AU Small Finance Bank has a comfortable capital position with capital adequacy ratio of 19.5 percent.

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
AU Small Finance Bank (AUSFB, CMP: Rs 1287, Market Cap: Rs 40,544 crore) has been one of our favourites. We have seldom missed the opportunity to recommend it at an attractive price point as we did at the onset of the third wave of Covid, at a price of Rs 1043 per share. Since then, with a return of close to 23 percent as against 3 percent for Nifty and 6 percent for Bank Nifty, the stock has outperformed...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers