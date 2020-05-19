AU Small Finance Bank stock price jumps 4% after Singapore govt buys over 19 lakh shares

AU Small Finance Bank share price jumped 4 percent in opening on May 19 after the Government of Singapore bought 19,69,686 shares at Rs 414.6 per share, bulk deal data on May 18 showed on NSE.

The stock price gained 6 percent in the last 5 days and was quoting at Rs 406.15, up Rs 8.25, or 2.07 percent at 09:28 hours.

Sunil Bharti Mittal-owned Bharti (SBM) Holdings Pvt. Ltd on May 15 had picked up a stake in AU Small Finance Bank buying 24 lakh shares. According to data available on BSE, Bharti SBM has bought 24, 12,000 shares in the bank at Rs 414.16 apiece on 15 May. At this price, the transaction is valued at Rs 100 crore.

The company registered a 3.45 percent increase in its net profit in its March quarter to Rs 122.32 crore as against Rs 118.23 crore in the same period a year ago. The bank’s net income grew 43 percent to Rs 738 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal from Rs 517 crore in the corresponding period in 2018-19.

Its net interest income surged 43 percent to Rs 555 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from Rs 387 crore a year ago.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, AU Small Finance Bank is increasing revenue every quarter for the past four quarters while FII/FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding in the company.

However, the technical rating as per Moneycontrol technical analysis is very bearish with moving averages, technical indicators and moving average crossovers in bearish zone.

