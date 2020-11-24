PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AU Small Finance Bank shares up 2% on sells of stake in AAVAS

After the sale, the company's shareholding in AAVAS stands at 3,383 equity shares.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
AU Small Finance Bank share price rose over 2 percent in the morning trade on November 24 after the company sold its stake in Aavas Financiers.

The bank on November 23 sold 35,00,000 equity shares (face value of Rs 10 each) held in Aavas Financiers constituting around 4.46 percent of the company's paid-up capital.

After the sale, the company holds 3,383 equity shares in AAVAS.

At 0923 hours, AU Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 885.85, up Rs 16.20, or 1.86 percent on the BSE.

ausmall

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,217.70 on  March 2, 2020 and the 52-week low of Rs 366.20 on May 27, 2020.

It is trading 27.25 percent below its 52-week high and 141.9 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 09:30 am

