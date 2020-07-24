AU Small Finance Bank share price hits upper circuit after Q1 profit rises to Rs 201 crore

AU Small Finance Bank share price gained 5 percent in the morning trade on July 24 after the bank reported a 6 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 201 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The stock, which has jumped over 21 percent in the last five days, was trading at Rs 794.55, up Rs 37.80, or 5 percent at 0943 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 794.55. There were pending buy orders of 31,258 shares, with no sellers available.

The bank's profit, excluding profit from sale of equity shares of Avas Financiers Ltd, rose by 48 percent to Rs 177 crore as against Rs 119 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income grew to Rs 1,409.91 crore during the June quarter against Rs 1,168. 33 crore in the same period last year, AU Small Finance Bank said.

Interest income rose by 24 per cent to Rs 1,184 crore as against Rs 957 crore.

On assets front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs), or bad loans, fell to 1.69 percent of gross advances at end-June 2020 from 2.08 percent by the same period of 2019.

"Bank continues to perform well enough on all metrics such as deposit growth, extra liquidity buffers, assets quality, digital banking, inclusive banking, customer engagements and employee safety... In Q1FY21, our PAT grew by 48 percent with a continuous declining trend in the cost of funds," Sanjay Agarwal, MD and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, AU Small Finance Bank has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

