    AU Small Finance Bank hits 52-week high as board weighs bonus issue

    The company board on April 26 will consider the audited financial results of the bank for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    AU Small Finance Bank share price touched 52-week high of Rs 1,442.70, adding more than 4 percent intraday on April 18 as the company considers a bonus issue.

    A two-day meeting of the board of directors of AU Small Finance Bank will be held on April 25 and 26 in Jaipur where a final call on the issue will be taken, the company said in its release.

    The board will also consider the audited financial results of the bank for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2022.

    The proposal for issuance of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals, will be on the agenda with recommendations for dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 2022.

    At 9:41am, AU Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 1,426.50, up Rs 42.20, or 3.05 percent, on the BSE.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 09:55 am
