Atul Auto stock gains 3% as vehicle sales in July rise 11% YoY

At 1:30 pm, Atul Auto stock was quoting at Rs 374.65 apiece, up by Rs 7.40, or 2.01 percent on the NSE.

Atul Auto shares were up 3 percent on August 1 after the company reported an 11.1 percent year-on-year (YoY ) increase in vehicle sales for July.

In an exchange filing, the company reported selling 2,110 units in July, an increase of 11.1 percent YoY, against 1,900 units sold in the same month during previous financial year. The uptick in July sales came after a 30.31 percent YoY decline reported in June.

In FY23, the company reported a 62.85 percent YoY increase in its revenue at Rs 513 crore. The company reported a net profit of Rs 3 crore in the same period against a loss of 25 crore reported in FY22. Its operating profit margin increased by 40 basis points a

Atul Auto is an Indian automotive company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of three-wheeler vehicles. Its business operations primarily involve producing rickshaws along with a range of mid-sized passenger and cargo vehicles catering to various customer segments.

