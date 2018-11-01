Atul Auto rises 10% strong October sales numbers

Shares of Atul Auto rose 10 percent intraday Thursday after company reported strong sales numbers for the month of October.

The company's total sales were up 57.4 percent at 5,473 units against 3,477 units sold in October 2017.

The total sales from April-October 2018 rose 19.2 percent to 29,432 units from 24,675 units in April-October 2017.

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on November 05, 2018 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2018.

The board to consider declaration of interim dividend for financial year 2018-19.

At 13:30 hrs Atul Auto was quoting at Rs 361.05, up Rs 22.15, or 6.54 percent on the BSE.