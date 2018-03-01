Atlas Cycle slips 3% on suspension of manufacturing activity

Shares of Atlas Cycle Industries slipped 3.5 percent intraday Wednesday as manufacturing activity at Sonepat unit has been suspended temporarily.

The manufacturing activity at Sonepat unit of the company has been suspended with immediate effect and the board of directors may in future after re-assessing the situation, may direct for closure of the said unit or otherwise, as it deems fit.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 248 and 52-week low Rs 135 on 02 November, 2017 and 02 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.08 percent below its 52-week high and 43.15 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 7.23 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 26.73. The latest book value of the company is Rs 149.23 per share.

At 11:41 hrs Atlas Cycle Industries was quoting at Rs 194.50, down Rs 5.60, or 2.80 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil