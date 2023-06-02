AstraZeneca Pharma shares gain 3% on CDSCO approval for sale of Tremelimumab

AstraZeneca Pharma India

AstraZeneca Pharma India share price gained more than 3 percent in early trade on June 2 on receiving CDSCO approval for the sale and distribution of Tremelimumab (Imjudo) concentrate in India, in 20 mg/ml (25 mg/1.25 ml and 300 mg/15 ml presentations in single dose vials), the company said in a press release. The solution will be administered through the intravenous route, the release added.

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, Government Of India, and in Form CT-20 to import for sale and distribution of Tremelimumab (Imjudo) concentrate in India, for specified indication. Tremelimumab, in combination with Durvalumab (Imfinzi), is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of the medicine in India for the specified indication, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals, if any, company said.

Last month (May 3) company received clearance from the CDSCO to import and sell Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, also known as Enhertu, which is used in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

In the quarter ended March 203 the company reported net profit of Rs 17.27 crore versus Rs 27.88 crore, YoY.

Revenue stood at Rs 284.70 crore versus Rs 231.96 crore, YoY.

The company board has recommended dividend of Rs 16 per equity share for the Financial Year 2022-23.

At 09:23 hrs AstraZeneca Pharma was quoting at Rs 3,561.30, up Rs 61.75, or 1.76 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,619.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,650 on 09 November, 2022 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.61 percent below its 52-week high and 34.39 percent above its 52-week low.