AstraZeneca Pharma share price up on DCGI nod

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 09:36 AM IST
 
 
AstraZeneca Pharma share price rose in early trade on December 21 after the company received import and market permission from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The company has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 (Marketing Authorization) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Benralizumab 30mg/mL solution for injection (Fasenra), as per the company release

Benralizumab is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.

The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Benralizumab in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses.

At 09:18 hrs AstraZeneca Pharma was quoting at Rs 4,369.10, up Rs 22.30, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,970 and 52-week low Rs 1,888 on 08 September, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.09 percent below its 52-week high and 131.41 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #AstraZeneca Pharma #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 21, 2020 09:36 am

