AstraZeneca Pharma share price jumps 11% on WHO approval for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca Pharma share price added 11 percent in the early trade on February 16 a day after the company received World Health Organization's (WHO) approval for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines.

The WHO gave emergency use approval to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines on February 15, allowing distribution to some of the world's poorest countries to begin.

"The WHO today listed two versions of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through Covax," a WHO statement said, referring to the programme aimed at equitable distribution of doses.

The two versions given the seal of approval are being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and in South Korea.

The UN health agency's emergency use listing procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for vaccines in the Covax facility.

At 09:17 hrs AstraZeneca Pharma was quoting at Rs 3,869.95, up Rs 239.20, or 6.59 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 4,970 and 52-week low Rs 1,888 on 08 September, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.13 percent below its 52-week high and 104.98 percent above its 52-week low.