Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AstraZeneca Pharma, Sanghi Industries share prices up 6% on better Q2 show

Sanghi Industries has reported a 210 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 6.2 crore versus Rs 2 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share prices of AstraZeneca Pharma and Sanghi Industries rose 6 percent each intraday on November 11 after the companies had posted better numbers in Q2FY20.

AstraZeneca Pharma's Q2FY20 (July-Sept) net profit rose 57.8 percent at Rs 14.4 crore versus Rs 9.1 crore in the same quarter in 2018.

The revenue was up 29.2 percent at Rs 208.5 crore versus Rs 161.4 crore.

Tax expense stood at Rs 17.4 crore versus Rs 5.3 crore YoY.

Sanghi Industries reported a 210 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 6.2 crore versus Rs 2 crore while the revenue was down 16.2 percent at Rs 204.7 crore versus Rs 244.1 crore YoY.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 14.1 percent at Rs 37 crore while the EBITDA margin was up 480 at 18.1 percent.

At 15:00 hrs, Sanghi Industries was quoting at Rs 42.90, up 2.26 percent, and AstraZeneca Pharma was quoting at Rs 2,564.50, up 2.98 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 03:16 pm

