App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AstraZeneca Pharma rises 4% on permission from DCGI

The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of FDC of Dapagliflozin 10mg + Saxagliptin 5mg film coated tablets (QTERN) in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of AstraZeneca Pharma rose more than 4 percent on September 26 after company received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The company in its press release said that it has received import and market permission in Form 45 (Marketing Authorization) from the Drugs Controller General of India for FDC of Dapagliflozin 10mg + Saxagliptin 5mg film coated tablets.

The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of FDC of Dapagliflozin 10mg + Saxagliptin 5mg film-coated tablets (QTERN) in India, subject to the receipt of other related statutory approvals and licenses.

Close

FDC of Dapagliflozin 10mg + Saxagliptin 5mg is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

related news

At 1148 hrs, AstraZeneca Pharma was quoting at Rs 2,245.95, up Rs 94.25, or 4.38 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.