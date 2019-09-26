AstraZeneca Pharma rises 4% on permission from DCGI

Share price of AstraZeneca Pharma rose more than 4 percent on September 26 after company received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The company in its press release said that it has received import and market permission in Form 45 (Marketing Authorization) from the Drugs Controller General of India for FDC of Dapagliflozin 10mg + Saxagliptin 5mg film coated tablets.

The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of FDC of Dapagliflozin 10mg + Saxagliptin 5mg film-coated tablets (QTERN) in India, subject to the receipt of other related statutory approvals and licenses.

FDC of Dapagliflozin 10mg + Saxagliptin 5mg is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).