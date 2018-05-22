AstraZeneca Pharma gains 6% as company turns profitable in Q4

Share price of AstraZeneca Pharma gained nearly 6 percent intraday Tuesday as company turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has reported profit of Rs 3.2 crore in Q4FY18 against loss of Rs 9.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's revenue increased to Rs 150.72 crore from Rs 116.88 crore.

At 10:22 hrs AstraZeneca Pharma was quoting at Rs 1,153.45, up Rs 15.65, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,278 and 52-week low Rs 882.55 on 07 November, 2017 and 22 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.48 percent below its 52-week high and 31.08 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil