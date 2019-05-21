Astral Poly Technik falls 5% on muted Q4 numbers

Shares of Astral Poly Technik fell more than 5 percent intraday on May 21 after the company reported muted Q4 numbers.

The company in its BSE release said net profit for the quarter ended March 2019 fell 4.3 percent at Rs 62.5 crore, compared to Rs 65.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue of the company increased 21.3 percent at Rs 774.7 crore, against Rs 638.8 crore in the year-ago period.

At 0954 hrs, Astral Poly Technik was quoting Rs 1196, down 5.47 percent on BSE.