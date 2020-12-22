Aster DM shares rises nearly 4% on company's plans to set up hospital in Cayman Islands

live bse live

Aster DM Healthcare share price added nearly 4 percent intraday on December 22 as the company is going to invest around $100 million (over Rs 730 crore) to set up a tertiary care hospital in Cayman Islands.

The company said that it will invest around $100 million (over Rs 730 crore) to set up a tertiary care hospital in Cayman Islands as part of its plans to set up a clinical excellence hub there.

The company has signed an agreement with the Government of Cayman Islands to set up a clinical excellence hub there to serve the Caribbean Region, North America, Canada, Latin and South America, Aster DM Healthcare said in a statement.

The pact will see the company initially develop around 150-bed tertiary and quaternary care hospital, that can be expanded in the future based on need, alongside an assisted living facility and healthcare university in the long-term, it added.

At 15:03 hrs Aster DM Healthcare Ltd was quoting at Rs 165.00, up Rs 4.95, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 180.50 and 52-week low Rs 78.50 on 12 February, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.59 percent below its 52-week high and 110.19 percent above its 52-week low.

with inputs from PTI