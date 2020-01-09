Aster DM Healthcare share price rises 6% ahead of board meet for buyback

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 173.40 and 52-week low Rs 109.70 on 07 January, 2020 and 07 August, 2019, respectively.
Aster DM Healthcare share price rose 6 percent intraday on January 9, the day the company's board of directors is meeting to consider a proposal to buy back its equity shares.
At 1052 hours, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd was quoting at Rs 163.95, up Rs 3.75, or 2.34 percent, on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 173.40 on January 7, 2020, and 52-week low of Rs 109.70 August 7, 2019, respectively.
