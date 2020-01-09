App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aster DM Healthcare share price rises 6% ahead of board meet for buyback

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 173.40 and 52-week low Rs 109.70 on 07 January, 2020 and 07 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aster DM Healthcare share price rose 6 percent intraday on January 9, the day the company's board of directors is meeting to consider a proposal to buy back its equity shares.

At 1052 hours, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd was quoting at Rs 163.95, up Rs 3.75, or 2.34 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 173.40 on January 7, 2020, and 52-week low of Rs 109.70 August 7, 2019, respectively.

Close
It is trading 5.65 percent below its 52-week high and 49.13 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 11:35 am

tags #Aster DM Healthcare #Buzzing Stocks

