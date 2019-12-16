App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aster DM Healthcare share price rises 2% on plans to shut loss-making units

The management has entered into an agreement for asset sale of two of its clinics with Aventus Medical Care INC on December 12, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aster DM Healthcare share price added 2.6 percent intraday on December 16 after the company decided to close all its loss-making operations in the Philippines.

Aster DM Healthcare INC is a subsidiary of the company incorporated in Philippines which is operating three clinics.

The management has entered into an agreement for asset sale of two of its clinics with Aventus Medical Care INC on December 12, 2019.

Close

The clinics were loss-making hence the company decided to close its operations of all the clinics by December 31, 2019.

The company had decided to close the operations of its loss-making clinics in the Philippines by December 31, 2019

At 1129 hrs, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd was quoting at Rs 156.05, up Rs 3.75, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.