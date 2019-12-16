Aster DM Healthcare share price rises 2% on plans to shut loss-making units

Aster DM Healthcare share price added 2.6 percent intraday on December 16 after the company decided to close all its loss-making operations in the Philippines.

Aster DM Healthcare INC is a subsidiary of the company incorporated in Philippines which is operating three clinics.

The management has entered into an agreement for asset sale of two of its clinics with Aventus Medical Care INC on December 12, 2019.

The clinics were loss-making hence the company decided to close its operations of all the clinics by December 31, 2019.

