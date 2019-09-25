Aster DM gains 5% on deal to set up hospital in Bengaluru

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare added 5 percent intraday on September 25 after the company signed lease agreements for two new hospital projects in Bengaluru.

The company has signed a 25-year lease pact with KLE Society to set up a hospital in Bengaluru.

For Aster KLE Hospital, a 600 bedded super speciality hospital, the company has entered into a 25-year lease deed agreement with Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) Society.

The hospital is expected to be made operational by April 2024.

Also, a 350 bedded super speciality hospital project located in Whitefield, Bangalore, which is close to ITPL (International Tech Park) in collaboration with Nandhini Hotels / Singapore Whitefield/ Nambiar enterprises LLP.

The first 150 beds are expected to be made operational by April 2020.