Aster DM gains 5% on deal to set up hospital in Bengaluru

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare added 5 percent intraday on September 25 after the company signed lease agreements for two new hospital projects in Bengaluru.
The company has signed a 25-year lease pact with KLE Society to set up a hospital in Bengaluru.
For Aster KLE Hospital, a 600 bedded super speciality hospital, the company has entered into a 25-year lease deed agreement with Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) Society.
The hospital is expected to be made operational by April 2024.
Also, a 350 bedded super speciality hospital project located in Whitefield, Bangalore, which is close to ITPL (International Tech Park) in collaboration with Nandhini Hotels / Singapore Whitefield/ Nambiar enterprises LLP.
The first 150 beds are expected to be made operational by April 2020.At 09\26 hrs, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd was quoting at Rs 126, up Rs 3, or 2.44 percent on the BSE.