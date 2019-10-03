App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aster DM gains 5% on buying additional stake in Sri Sainatha Multispeciality Hospital

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 175.00 and the 52-week low of Rs 109.70 on October 19, 2018 and August 7, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The share price of Aster DM Healthcare added more than 5 percent intraday on October 3 after the company acquired additional stake in Sri Sainatha Multispeciality Hospital Private Limited.

The company increased its stake in Sri Sainatha Multispeciality Hospital Private Limited by 4.89 percent, thereby making the aggregate shareholding of the Company 72.41 percent.

Pursuant to the exercise of put option by the promoters of Sri Sainatha Multispeciality Hospital Private Limited, the shareholding of the company in class B equity shares of Sri Sainatha Multispeciality Hospital Private Limited has increased by 4.89 percent, thereby making the aggregate shareholding of the Company 72.41 percent, company said in the release.

The total cost of acquisition stood at Rs 3.14 crore.

At 14:31 hrs, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd was quoting at Rs 120.35, up Rs 4.55, or 3.93 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 31.23 percent below its 52-week high and 9.71 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

