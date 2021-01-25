MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Asian Paints share price slips 2% after Goldman Sachs maintains 'sell'

The research firm has retained the "sell" rating with the target at Rs 1,633 per share and says Grasim and JSW Paints pose an increased competition risk.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
Asian Paints | Promoter entity Smiti Holding and Trading Company released pledge on 9 lakh shares.

Asian Paints | Promoter entity Smiti Holding and Trading Company released pledge on 9 lakh shares.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Asian Paints share price shed 2 percent intraday on January 25 after Goldman Sachs retained a "sell" rating on the stock with the target at Rs 1,633 per share.

The research house said Grasim is the second large entrant in the decorative paints market in three years after JSW Paints. New entrants such as Grasim and JSW could pose increased competition risk, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The research firm said the company's valuation does not reflect the risks of increased competition.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,535.90, down Rs 60.85, or 2.34 percent at 0951 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,626.40 and an intraday low of Rs 2,500.

The paint-maker registered a 62 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,238.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, aided by strong volume growth amid festival season and operating performance. Profit in the corresponding period was at Rs 764.4 crore.

Close
"Profitability across businesses has been well supported by good sales mix and some excellent work in cost optimisation and sourcing measures pursued strongly through innovation programs," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Asian Paints #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jan 25, 2021 10:05 am

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.