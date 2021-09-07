MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Asian Paints share price hits 52-week high, Credit Suisse maintains outperform with target of Rs 3,650

The share price gained more than 69 percent in the last 1-year and it is among the top gainer on the Indices.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Asian Paints share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,393.70, gaining over 2 percent in early trade on September 7 after foreign research house Credit Suisse maintained outperform call on the stock with a target of Rs 3,650 per share.

The share price gained more than 69 percent in the last 1-year and it is among the top gainer on the Indices.

According to the research house, the demand buoyancy continues with waterproofing a strong growth area.

It does not see any permanent hit to margin given high pricing power.

The early festive season in FY22 & some pent-up demand should aid Q2 demand, said Credit Suisse.

Close

At 09:37, hrs Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 3,354.35, up Rs 39.50, or 1.19 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 35.41 per share. (Jun, 2021). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 94.73. The latest book value of the company is Rs 126.05 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 26.61. The dividend yield of the company was 0.53 percent.

Asian Paints manufactures paints in the category of Decorative, Automative and Industrial segment. Apart from these the company also manufactures various Acessories like, Wall Primar, Wood Primer, Putty and Stainers etc.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Asian Paints #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Sep 7, 2021 10:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.