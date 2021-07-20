Asian Paints share price gains ahead of Q1 FY22 results; brokerages foresee strong performance

live bse live

Asian Paints share price gained almost a percent in the morning session on July 20 amid expectations of a strong Q1 FY22 report card.

At the time of writing this copy, the stock of Asian Paints was one of the top index gainers. The scrip was trading at Rs 3,004.50, up Rs 25.15, or 0.84 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,014.20 and an intraday low of Rs 2,992 at 09:20 hours.

Asian Paints is expected to report an over 200 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit, with around 100 percent growth in volume in the quarter ended June 2021, largely driven by a low base.

"We expect 100 percent and 96 percent YoY growth in volumes and value in domestic decorative paints notwithstanding lockdown/restrictions pertaining to the second wave of pandemic," said Kotak Institutional Equities, which expects a 94 percent YoY growth in consolidated revenue and 228 percent growth in profit for the June quarter 2021.

Market share gains from unorganised players, share gains in institutional project sales and strong growth momentum in waterproofing would drive strong performance, it said.

Emkay Research also expects a 233 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit and a 93 percent rise in revenue for the quarter. "Despite lockdowns, a very low base of Q1FY21 (44 percent decline) should lead to volume and value growth of 95 percent and 93 percent in the domestic business," said the brokerage.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) may grow more than 125 percent and the margin could expand 280 bps YoY led by operating leverage but there could be some contraction in gross margin on higher inflation.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.