Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints share price down 2% ahead of June quarter numbers

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 98 percent fall in Q1 FY21 profit and 61 percent in revenue compared to the year-ago quarter.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Asian Paints share price declined 2 percent in the early trade on July 24 ahead of its announcement of the June quarter numbers.

The company is expected to report a massive decline in all earnings parameters as the coronavirus lockdown hit sales in key months.

According to brokerages, profit is likely to fall around 98 percent year-on-year as well as on a sequential basis as revenue could decline more than 60 percent though lower oil prices could support gross margin.

Kotak Institutional Equities, which modelled 57 percent YoY decline in domestic decorative volumes, expects a 98 percent fall in Q1 FY21 profit and 61 percent in revenue compared to the year-ago quarter.

Sharekhan says gross margins are expected to remain high due to benign crude prices, lower operating leverage could drag down OPM to 9.5 percent in Q1FY21 as against 22.5 percent in Q1FY20.

At 0932 hours, Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 1,693.20, down Rs 34.20, or 1.98 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:54 am

tags #Asian Paints #Buzzing Stocks

