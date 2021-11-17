MARKET NEWS

Asian Paints share gains 2% on price hike, Nomura maintains ‘buy’

The company had earlier hiked prices by 8-9 percent effective from November 12 with the cumulative hike for the year so far at 15-16 percent.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
 
 
Asian Paints share price rose 2 percent in early trade on November 17 after the company announced a price hike effective from December 5. It became the top gainer on the BSE Sensex in the opening trade.


Confirming the second round of price in a month, Asian Paints said it will increase the pace of price increases going ahead, CNBC-TV18 reported on November 16.


The company had earlier hiked prices by 8-9 percent effective from November 12 with the cumulative hike for the year so far at 15-16 percent, it said.


Macquarie


The broking firm has kept ‘outperform’ rating with a target at Rs 3,900 per share. It announced another 4-6 percent price hike effective from December 5.


Macquarie believes that the portfolio level increase is 5 percent and the price hike should alleviate any concern on meeting 18-20 percent margin by the fourth quarter.


Nomura


The research house has maintained the ‘buy’ call with a target at Rs 3,550 per share.


The company announced another price hike of 4-6 percent across its portfolio, while the cumulative price increase FY22 YTD is at 21 percent.


Nomura expect its margin gap versus high input-cost inflation to be largely bridged and margin pressure will start abating faster than expected.


At 9:19am, Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 3,210.85, up Rs 58.80, or 1.87 percent, on the BSE.


The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,504.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,116.60 on September 24, 2021 and November 20, 2020, respectively. It was trading 8.37 percent below its 52-week high and 51.7 percent above its 52-week low on November 17 morning.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

